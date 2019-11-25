 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 November 2019

Sudan relieves over 60 security service officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Friday sacked more than 60 officers from the General Intelligence Service (GIS).

JPEG - 56.8 kb
Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Demblab) GIS General Director. (ST photo)

Reliable security sources told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the sack comes in the framework of restructuring the General Intelligence Service, but there is no official statement to about the decision.

"Their sack is part of a plan to reshape the GIS leadership structure, bodies and departments to comply with the requirements of the current stage".

"In accordance with the Constitutional Document, the GIS role is limited to collect and analyse the information," he added.

Al-Burhan, in a long interview with Aljazeera TV, said the special operations force of the former NISS has been dismantled.

The force participated actively in the crackdown of the protests against the former regime.

Lt Gen Amin Awad al-Karim Qurashi, the GIS Deputy Director is among the relieved officers. He was replaced by Lt Gen Ahmed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was the director of foreign intelligence at the National Intelligence and Security Services.

The GIS is directed by Abu Bakr Demblab who was appointed on 14 April 2019 three days after the ouster of the former President Omer al-Bashir.

At the time, NISS director Salah Gosh who is accused by the Islamists of facilitating the collapse of their regime resigned on the second day of al-Bashir detention on 12 April.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Health Sector: the untold story 2019-11-21 20:08:17 "It is what is unsaid that divides the people" Dr Francis Deng Majok By Pal Chol To begin with, Juba Teaching Hospital is the main National Referral Hospital which falls under the jurisdiction (...)

Identity issue in South Sudan 2019-11-21 20:08:03 WE ARE NATIONALITIES AND NOT ONE PEOPLE ONE NATION By Kim Gai Ruot One Nation is defined as people with one ethnicity, language and common origin. South Sudanese do not have common descent, (...)

War crimes, post-traumatic stress disorder and reconciliation in South Sudan 2019-11-21 12:09:50 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Recently I wrote several damning Facebook posts about others and republished my article titled “Collusion and Harmful Actions against South Sudan Peace Process” in which (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.