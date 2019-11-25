Sudan relieves over 60 security service officials

November 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Friday sacked more than 60 officers from the General Intelligence Service (GIS).

Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Demblab) GIS General Director. (ST photo)

Reliable security sources told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the sack comes in the framework of restructuring the General Intelligence Service, but there is no official statement to about the decision.

"Their sack is part of a plan to reshape the GIS leadership structure, bodies and departments to comply with the requirements of the current stage".

"In accordance with the Constitutional Document, the GIS role is limited to collect and analyse the information," he added.

Al-Burhan, in a long interview with Aljazeera TV, said the special operations force of the former NISS has been dismantled.

The force participated actively in the crackdown of the protests against the former regime.

Lt Gen Amin Awad al-Karim Qurashi, the GIS Deputy Director is among the relieved officers. He was replaced by Lt Gen Ahmed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was the director of foreign intelligence at the National Intelligence and Security Services.

The GIS is directed by Abu Bakr Demblab who was appointed on 14 April 2019 three days after the ouster of the former President Omer al-Bashir.

At the time, NISS director Salah Gosh who is accused by the Islamists of facilitating the collapse of their regime resigned on the second day of al-Bashir detention on 12 April.

(ST)