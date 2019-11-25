 
 
 
South Sudan opposition movement’s spokesperson resigns

November 24, 2019 (JUBA) - Daniel Zingifuaboro, the official spokesperson of the Joseph Bakosoro-led South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) has resigned.

JPEG - 38.8 kb
Ex-Western Equatoria state governor Joseph Bakosoro, 12 October 2012 (ST)

Zingifuaboro, in a letter addressed Bakosoro, said he has been forced to quit because the party had lost its standing.

“Our political strategy is so naive that we have abandoned good intentions and good will for cheap, flawed, self-motivated and short-term political gains,” he explained.

The former SSNMC spokesperson said the entity, initially formed in the interest of the “downtrodden” lost its vision.

“We are now not the organisation needy folks hoped trusted and had confidence in. We have lost, at least for now, our moral and political conviction and intelligence,” partly reads the November 23 letter to SSNMC’s chairman.

“We have, unfortunately, succumbed to the temptations and pressures of poverty, forgetting that it is in sacrifice that we would have found favour with God to truly serve his people,” he added.

Instead, Zingifuaboro stressed, the opposition movement is now “engaging in cheap politics of hatred and division”.

Attempts by Sudan Tribune to reach Bakosoro on the matter were unsuccessful.

In January 2017, Bakosoro announced SSNMC’s formation, which, he then said, was established with the aim of ceasing further bloodshed, the collapse of the country and upholding the rule of law.

(ST)

  • 25 November 07:03, by jubaone

    Poor Bakasoro! Your party is now South Sudan National Movement THAT Changed. The SSNMC acronym still remains but no longer FOR, but THAT changed. Don’t keep yourself close to jienges and think you won’t stink like them. You have become a toothless coward and have compromised your original stand. Retire and go do some farming.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 08:11, by South South

      jubaone,

      Leave Azande people alone and focus on your dirty tribe, Bari. According to Azande, Bari people are "AWOURO", foreigners. The coward people I know in South Sudan are Bari people. tell me one single war in the history of South Sudan led by Bari people? Monkey, stay in bushes forever or tuck your tail and come back to Juba, simple and easy. 100 days of delay will do no good to you.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



