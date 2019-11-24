November 23, 2019 (NAIROBI) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) on Saturday welcomed the recent meeting between South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) members and the Sant’Egidio community in Rome, Italy.

The Rome meeting took place from November 18-20, 2019.

The NAS, in a statement, said the three-day meeting between SSOMA and the Catholic community in Rome will boost efforts to achieve sustainable peace in South Sudan.

Founded in 1968, the Community of Sant’Egidio is a lay Catholic association dedicated to social service provision.

The hold-group commended the Sant’Egidio community’s support to help South Sudanese achieve durable peace.

“NAS and its allies in the SSOMA believes that sustainable peace in South Sudan can only be achieved when the root causes of the conflict are addressed in a peace process that is genuine, inclusive of all stakeholders and devoid of coercion, threats and intimidation,” read the statement its spokesman, Suba Samuel Manase signed.

The hold-out opposition group urged the international community, African Union, European Union, regional bloc (IGAD) and the people of South Sudan to support efforts of the Sant’Egidio community to engage non-signatories to the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

The opposition movement alliance was formed at The Hague, Netherlands on August 30, 2019 in response to what was described as the “violation” of the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan by President Salva Kiir’s government.

The alliance, at a meeting held at The Hague, called for genuine truth and justice in South Sudan for deaths of about 400,000 people said to have died in its civil war.

The Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS) and South Sudan United Front (SSUF) are SSOMA.

