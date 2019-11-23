Sudan, South Sudan border teams meet in Addis to discuss disputed areas



November 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan, South Sudan border committees will hold a joint meeting in Addis Ababa to discuss the disputed border areas that will start on Saturday and continue for a week.

Eight years after the independence of South Sudan, delegations from both countries continue their discussions with the support of the African Union Border Programme (AUBP).

During a meeting held in Khartoum last October, the Joint Technical Committee for Border Demarcation (JTCB) prepared a detailed report on the agreed borderline with all the related documents and maps.

In a three day meeting held in Addis Ababa, on 20-22, the technical teams established detailed claims on the five disputed areas between the two countries.

According to a statement released in Khartoum, the JTCB and the Joint Border Commission will hold a series of meetings from 23 to 30 November in Addis Ababa on the disputed areas.

Two of the five disputed areas - Jordah and Jebel Megeinis - are located on the border between the While Nile State of Sudan and the Upper Nile region of South Sudan

The third claimed area- Kaka - is on the border between Sudan’s South Kordofan state and the Upper Nile region in South Sudan.

The fourth - 14-Mille area - is situated between the East Darfur State of Sudan and Northern Bahr El-Ghazal region in South Sudan.

The fifth - Kafia Kingi - is on the border of South Darfur State and Northern Bahr El-Ghazal and not far from the border with the Central African Republic.

Political instability in the two countries and the existence of armed groups on the border strained relations between Khartoum and Juba for long years and delayed the border demarcation.

Leaders of the new transitional government in Khartoum say resolved to settle the disputed border areas and to move forward with Juba to enhance bilateral relations and open border for free movement of persons and trade.

