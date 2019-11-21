November 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy Wednesday voiced his disappointment for the delay of Sudan peace talks.

Tibor Nagy

South Sudanese mediator Tut Kew Gatluak announced the postponement of the talks to 10 December, saying the armed groups have workshops in different areas.

"The United States is disappointed by the postponement of the Sudanese peace negotiations," said Nagy in a tweet he posted on Wednesday.

"We urge all to prioritize peace in respect of the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration," he stressed.

The transitional government and the armed groups including the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the SPLM-N al-Hilu signed the Juba Declaration on 11 September providing to conclude the peace process by 14 December.

Also, the Constitutional Declaration says that peace should be achieved within the first six months of the transitional period.

Recently, US envoy to Sudan Donald Booth held meetings with the Sudanese officials in Khartoum and the armed groups in Addis Ababa.

Booth encouraged the parties to swiftly conclude a peace agreement as he proposed to agree on a renunciation to violence and security arrangements. After what the armed groups can move to Khartoum to take part in the transitional institutions and participate in the constitutional debate on the future of the country.

Washington believes that the delay in the signing of a peace agreement can abate the democratic transition in Sudan.

Observers in Khartoum say some factions of the SRF are dragging the peace process to maximise their political gains. Also, the SPLM-N al-Hilu’s demand for self-determination is perceived as unjustified because the ruling coalition wants to establish a secular state.

