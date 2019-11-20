 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 November 2019

Sudan arrests two Islamists over participation in al-Bashir’s coup

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities, on Wednesday, arrested the Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) and leading figure Ibrahim al-Sanusi for taking part in the Islamist coup that brought to power former President Omer al-Bashir on June 30, 1989.

JPEG - 14.1 kb
Ali al-Haj, Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party (Al-Sharq Al-Awsat)

"I learned from the Secretariat that a force from the Public Prosecution came, with a warrant against us, he said in a statement before his arrest.

"We are accused of taking hostile action against the state. This case is not new and expected at any time, a purely political issue, and a political plot, but we have complied with the order and now we will go to the prosecution," he added.

The PCP was established after a split within the National Congress Party in 1999 on the backdrop of a difference between its founder Hassan al-Turabi and several Islamists led by al-Bashir.

On November 12, the coordinator of the Legal Committee for the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Mohamed Hassan Arabi, said that the criminal prosecution had launched the investigation into the 1989 coup and ordered to arrest all members of the military command council of the coup.

Arabi, further, said that Ali al-Haj and al-Sanusi were among those who are facing arrest warrants.

A statement from the PCP Justice and Human Rights Secretariat said that the investigation committee on the 1989 coup issued an arrest warrant for the PCP leader

The party confirmed that al-Haj was transferred to Kober Prison until the start of the investigation.

For his part, the political secretary of the popular, Idris Suleiman, described the prosecution as politicized and considered he legal action against al-Haj "Whatever its form" violates the freedoms and justice and customs and traditions of the Sudanese people.

The transitional government has been criticized for the slow pace of legal measures against the Islamist who seized power for 30 years.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: parliamentary or presidential system 2019-11-20 11:27:09 By Jacob K. Lupai This article on the parliamentary system in comparison with the presidential system with reference to South Sudan sets out to answer the question: is parliamentary or (...)

What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.