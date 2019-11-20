SPLM-N Agar declines Qatari workshop on peace in Sudan



November 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), on Tuesday, said they declined an invitation for a workshop in Qatar due to previous commitments.

In a short statement released on Tuesday, Badr al-Din Musa, SPLM-N Agar said they had received an invitation "through one of our allies" from the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies of Qatar.

Musa added they had to decline the invitation, citing "prior commitments related to the peace arrangements agreed with the Sudanese Government".

Also, he expressed their willingness to hold such meetings on peace in Sudan in the future.

The spokesman did not indicate the date of the workshop but Sudan Tribune learnt that it was scheduled for 18-19 November.

Last April, the United Arab Emirates held consultations with the SRF groups on ways to end the armed conflicts in Sudan and pledged to back the peace process.

Doha hosted a process to end Darfur conflict from 2009 to 2011 and produced the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur which had been rejected by the groups that formed the SRF in 2014.

The Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies was established under the umbrella of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. It focuses on conflict management and humanitarian response.

