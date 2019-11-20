 
 
 
Wednesday 20 November 2019

November 19, 2019 (JUBA) – The United States ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas J. Hushek has urged South Sudan’s rival leaders to hold regular face-to-face meetings as part of their commitment to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
U.S ambassador to South Sudan Thomas J. Hushek speaking to Radio Miraya, Nov. 19, 2019 (embassy photo)

"They need to start meeting regularly. There have been a couple good face-to-face meetings, but all the leaders need to be meeting regularly,” he told Miraya FM Tuesday.

Hushek, while appearing on the United Nations-sponsored radio, also urged the country’s leaders to establish the habit of collaborative governance.

“They need to be building the habits of collaborative governance so that when they are all in Juba in a unity government they need to be in the habit of meeting daily, weekly, discussing issues, not trying to beat out the other faction, but to govern in a collaborative way,” he stressed.

On November 7, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

The U.S said it was “frustrated” by South Sudan’s rival leaders for failing to form a unity government as scheduled, casting doubts on their ability to lead the country’s peace process.

Last week, the US, through its aid arm (USAID) provided $92.5 million in humanitarian assistance for people affected by the ongoing conflict and food insecurity in South Sudan.

The donation, it said in a statement, brought the US humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan to nearly $4.68 billion since its war began in December 2013.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 20 November 06:59, by Midit Mitot

    South South & Anthony, Pakuai,

    Take note of this statement from Thomas J, and tell your incompetent president to comply with US,AU and IGAD orders.

    Otherwise 100 days will end up with nothing and that will result to fuck you off from the power in February.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 07:15, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      Please calm down, after 100 days, we know very well how to deal with Nuer tribe. Since 1991 we managed to reduce them to something very tiny. Dr. Woungkel is very sick with cancer, we don’t have to do anything with him. Cancer will take good care of him for us. Let me tell you this. US, AU, IGAD including Sudan know who has the power in South Sudan. They will deal with powerful man.

      repondre message

      • 20 November 07:53, by Midit Mitot

        South South,

        Hhaahhaahahah, do you know South Sudan story for sure? Am doubting, the whole country knows very well that what tribe is so strongest and follow by which tribe in term of fighting.

        We knows ourselves during South-North Sudan war and currently South Sudan civil war as well.

        repondre message

        • 20 November 07:56, by Midit Mitot

          South South,

          Your big number is just foolish majority as Dinka Bor said, you are nothing at all.

          repondre message

        • 20 November 08:29, by South South

          Midit Mitot,

          I know very well the history of our struggle because I was there. In 1960s when we were fighting fake Arabs, Nuers were not there. In 1990s when we were fighting fake Arabs, Nuers were in Khartoum eating free Nyantits with fake Arabs and stabbing us on our backs. What do you want me to know ? Your wicked betrayer to our country? It’s is in our history that Nuers can’t be trusted.

          repondre message

          • 20 November 08:58, by South South

            Midit Mitot,

            Anyone who knows Nuer tribe must be very careful to trust them. In 1990s, SPLA was doing very well and from nowhere Nuer betrayed the movement and went back to Khartoum where there was power to eat free things. In 2013, Nuer betrayed South Sudan again and started bogus war, they were alone in Pagak, but they did betray themselves and came back to Juba where there is power.

            repondre message

          • 20 November 09:01, by Midit Mitot

            South South,

            You have fall so short in South Sudan history, you fought Arab in 1960 without Nuer? Am sorry! go back to recheck the real history from 1955-1972 and 1983-2005.

            Better to ask instead of gambling the history. Those who fought Arab in 1960s are not playing on keyboards currently, fool yourself my man.

            repondre message

  • 20 November 08:19, by Gangdeo

    I realize you all are not sympathizing or this country. every tribe equal to others and are all important for the development o the nation. so you guys should move within the street of juba or link to other states especially Jonglei and uppernile you will realize this country need peace and prosperity. am sorry

    repondre message

Comment on this article



