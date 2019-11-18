 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 November 2019

Sudan’s militia sues communist politician for defamation

Member of the Sudanese Communist Party's central committee, Siddiq Yousef poses at the party's office on May 7, 2014 in Khartoum (AFP/Ebrahim Hamid Photo)
November 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia sued Siddiq Youssef a leading member of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP)for defamation as he was interrogated by the police on Sunday.

Youssef who is a member of the SCP Political Bureau and Central Committee was questioned by the Khartoum North police over recent statements accusing the RSF of committing war crimes in Darfur and carrying out a violent attack on pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019.

In a press statement on Sunday, he said that the RSF filed a complaint against him about his comment on the background of the publication by Al-Akhbar newspaper of fake news claiming he welcomed a meeting between the RSF general commander with the Resistance Committees that participated in the protest movement against the former regime.

The communist leading official was released on bail.

Hemetti used to reject any accusation about the responsibility of his forces in the deadly attack on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019. He repeatedly said he has credible information about who carried out the attack, and will only speak after the publication of the official report about the investigation.

Also, Hemetti complains that impostors commit numerous crimes in Khartoum claiming they belong to his militia.

Sadiq al-Mahdi, leader of the National Umma Party and Sudan’s former prime minister, had been arrested for more than a month on 17 May 2014 for criticising alleged crimes and atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Force (RSF) government militia in conflict zones.

(ST)

