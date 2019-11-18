 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 November 2019

South Africa’s special envoy on peace mission to South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 17, 2019 (KAMPALA/JUBA) – South Africa’s deputy President, David Mabuza has embarked on a mission to consolidate the peace in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 22.5 kb
South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, David Mabuza (SABC)

Mabuza, also a special envoy to South Sudan, is expected to attend regional consultations in Entebbe, Uganda, to further mobilize for the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The meeting, official said, seeks to assist Africa’s newest nation achieve lasting peace, development and stability.

Mabuza is reportedly scheduled to hold talks with the Ugandan leader, Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe before leaving for Khartoum to meet the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Gen. Abdalftah Alburhan Alrahman.

The senior South African official was quoted saying his country has been providing support to all efforts meant to enhance the complete implementation of the peace agreement in line with the responsibilities of a special envoy.

“South Africa will continue to support all efforts that are meant to enhance the complete implementation of the revitalized peace agreement,” he stressed.

The meetings come barely a week after the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, held in Entebbe on November 7.

On Thursday last week, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed at a meeting held in Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

Museveni chaired the meeting, also attended by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The delay in forming a national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 November 06:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudanese should view the involvement of South Africa in peace search in the country with suspicion. Having been an African country that approved the bombing of Libya under Gaddafi in UN, I would believe any action this country takes is for its economic interest and not otherwise. Since Uganda’s stand on this issue is clear then her interest is likely to influence South African’s decision.

    repondre message

    • 18 November 08:22, by Malakal county Simon

      This South African guy who have recently endorsed the formation of Unity government on the 12 November to go a head without the main opposition IO, he is hungry for money, his neutral stand in this internal conflict, is in question and he have already caused a lot of doubts on his role as a special envoy who can bring peace..

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.