Tonj State official appeals for assistance for flood victims

November 17, 2019 (TONJ) - The commissioner of Man-lor County in South Sudan’s Tonj State has appealed for assistance for people displaced by floods in the area.

PNG - 24.9 kb
Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

Paul Mangong was quoted saying all the five payams in the county are heavy flooded by rains that started in August.

Cases of deaths from water borne disease, he said, have also been reported among the flood-affected population.

Over 3,000 households have been displaced, the official said, amidst appeals for the state government and aid agencies to urgently help provide food, water and shelter.

According to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), more than 908,000 people have been affected by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, of whom 620,000 people need immediate humanitarian aid.

Last month, President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in Greater Bahr al-Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria regions, and it made urgent appeals for humanitarian intervention.

$61 million is needed to save lives and respond to floods in South Sudan, the UN said last week.

(ST)

  • 18 November 05:43, by Mayendit

    Man-lor county is not the only affected by the flood. Alabek.county, Alik county and Akop county also have been suffering most from flood but the foolish governor Mathiang Magordit is doing because he doesn’t care what happened. Akol Koor Kuch brought him just because of ngotism otherwise, the Tonjes people would have find a politician.

  • 18 November 05:57, by Mayendit

    I mean foolish governor Mathiang Magordit is doing nothing. Again general Mathiang Magordit was brought up by Akol Koor Kuch because he marriage his daughter and president Kiir Mayardit can not tell his protector man this is unacceptable. One of the reason that, president Kiir Mayardit is losing popularity within his former Warrap State is because there are many things such as corruption network,

  • 18 November 05:57, by Mayendit

    I mean foolish governor Mathiang Magordit is doing nothing. Again general Mathiang Magordit was brought up by Akol Koor Kuch because he marriage his daughter and president Kiir Mayardit can not tell his protector man this is unacceptable. One of the reason that, president Kiir Mayardit is losing popularity within his former Warrap State is because there are many things such as corruption network,

  • 18 November 06:12, by Mayendit

    The corruption network, the use of ngotism, favoritism, discrimination and above all, the South Sudan government was running by few relatives and they don’t know what go around will come around to hunt them down. The people of Tonj communities are not merely smarter people but also they’re very educated people unfortunately, the president Kiir Mayardit didn’t care at all because he can only listen

