Sudan’s militia forces threaten to sue military impostors

November 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces announced on they will sue anyone who fraudulently claims to be a member of its forces or uses their emblem.
In a statement issued on Saturday, SRF spokesman Brigadier Jamal Juma said that there is a campaign targeting the government militia forces and its leadership.
"Activists disseminated through social media pictures of sugar and lentil sacks bearing the name and logo of the RSF and written on it ’distributed free of charge’" Juma said.
He denied the accuracy of these pictures or the existence of such a humanitarian project by the RSF troops.
The RSF troops have sparked controversy after their alleged participation in the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-it of 3 June 2019.
Besides being criticized by the supporters of the revolution, the paramilitary force accuses the counterrevolutionary groups from the Islamists parties of seeking to tarnish its image also.
The RSF commander Hemetti who is also a member of the Sovereign Council last October had been criticized by the Forces for Freedom and Change for organizing a medical campaign in the floods affected areas.
Juma described the release of false pictures as part of "campaigns directed against the forces and their leadership.
"The RSF will legally prosecute anyone who dares to impersonate them or use their emblem in any actions intended to threaten the national security or distort their image," he further said.
(ST)
