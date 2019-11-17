AU’s Faki, SRF discuss peace in Sudan

November 16, 2019 (ADDIS ABBA) - Moussa Faki, head of the African Union Commission discussed with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) the ongoing preparation for the resumption of the talks for peace in Sudan.

Moussa Faki, head of African Union Commission (ST photo)

The SRF leadership is in Addis Ababa for a two-meeting with Donald Booth US Special Envoy to Sudan as they will resume a multiple track process in Juba for peace in Sudan.

"We had a very cordial and constructive with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission who expressed his support for the incoming round of talks with the government," said Hadi Idris, the SRF leader on Saturday.

He added that the SRF leadership briefed Faki about the cessation of hostilities and Political Agreement they reached with the transitional government on the peace process which will resume on 21 November.

Faki pledged to support the peace process and to back the South Sudanese mediators, stressing that the strong relationship between two countries would impact positively on the process and help to conclude a negotiated agreement.

Hadi said they asked the head of the commission to mobilize regional support for the Juba process particularly form the neighbouring countries.

He further added they would conclude their discussions with the U.S. on Sunday, adding they would be in Juba for the resumption of the talks on 21 November.

While the Sudanese parties agreed on Juba as a venue of the peace talks, they agreed in the political agreement to invite the neighbouring countries to support the negotiations and dispatch envoys to observe the discussions.

They also asked the African Union Peace and Security Council to cancel the previous mandates issued with respect of the regional efforts to mediate a solution for the armed conflicts in Darfur and Sudan’s Two Areas.

However, it is not clear if the regional body will appoint a mediator to support the South Sudanese mediation.

The AU and the international called previously to hold the peace process inside Sudan, pointing to the regime change in Khartoum and the partnership between the SRF and the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change.

