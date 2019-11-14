Sudan denies rumours about Hamdok’s resignation

November 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday denied reports that Abdallah Hamdouk had resigned and described it as a "malicious rumour".

Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (AP Photo)

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mubarak al-Fadil, head of the Umma Party said he expected Hamdouk’s resignation as a result of a difference on economic reforms between him and the left factions in the ruling coalition of Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Fadil who had been rejected by the Communist Pary when he asked to join the FFC in January 2019 said the left forces reject Hamdok’s reforms which as based on the receipts of the World Bank.

Also, activists hostile to Hamdok published breaking news attributed to Al-Hadath TV Channel claiming that Hamdak had submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

Hamdok "is exercising his duties normally. Reports in the social media about his resignation are not accurate" said a statement issued by the Prime Minsiter’s Office on Wednesday evening.

The office denounced the reports about his resignation and described it as "malicious rumours".

These reports are "pure and disappointing attempts" that have no impact on the revolutionary government and will not discourage it from completing its objectives".

Hamdok’s detractors say his government has opted for economic reforms based on international support and borrowing from financial international institutions while the United States refuses to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The U.S. position from the "revolutionary government" and Khartoum’s failure to announce serious alternative programme directly affect the ordinary Sudanese as the pound continues to fall against the dollar on a daily basis.

On Wednesday the dollar reached 82 Sudanese pounds.

The European Union Council this week received Sudan’s Prime Minister for an informal meeting with his him to show their support for the Sudanese people as they prepare to announce financial support to Sudan in the upcoming meeting of the Friends of Sudan group which will be held in Khartoum.

Trump administration, which has recently changed its mind on Sudan sanctions invited Hamdok to visit Washington in December in a bid to show the seriousness of their support to the Sudanese people.

