Former Warrap state minister joins SPLM/A-IO

November 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – A ex-Information and Telecommunication minister in former South Sudan’s Warrap state has joined the armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO).
- Former Warrap State minister Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng (R) and SPLM-IO’s information director, Puok Both Baluang (courtesy photo)
“The leadership of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and the public at large that, Hon. Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng has joined the SPLM/SPLA (IO) in September 9th, 2019,” said Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM/A-IO director for information.
“We highly appreciate Hon. Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng for the bold decision taken by her to join the SPLM/SPLA (IO) under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon,” he added.
The SPLM/A-IO vowed to adapt the question of Abyei and will make every effort to find a compromise solution to achieve a just, peaceful and political settlement on its final status.
Nyenagwek, also a former Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) member representing South Sudan’s Former Political Detainees (FDs), described Machar as a “patriotic political leader”, vowing to work with the SPLM-IO.
The official, who hails from Abyei, said aspirations of people in the disputed region in the quest for a permanent remedy to their agonies required “trustworthy political leadership”.
(ST)
