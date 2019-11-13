November 12, 2019 (JUBA) – A total of 190,455 civilians were seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base as of 7 Nov. 2019, the world body revealed.

A view of the Protection of Civilians (POC) site near Bentiu, in Unity State, South Sudan (Photo UN/JC McIlwaine)

The figure, UNMISS said, includes the 117,767 in Bentiu, 26,359 in Malakal, 29,702 in Juba UN House, 1,931 in Bor, and 14,696 in the area which is adjacent to its base in Wau.

Last month, the head of UNMISS, David Shearer said the mission drafted a report together with the humanitarian community in the South Sudan about the future of PoCs, submitted to the Security Council by the Secretary General.

About 20,000 people, he said, have voluntarily left PoCs since South Sudan’s revitalized peace deal was signed in September last year.

“Many left on their own accord while others asked for assistance from humanitarian agencies and UNMISS,” said Shearer.

He assured that UNMISS would continue to physically protect people in the PoC sites until they feel ready to leave, emphasizing plans by the world body to step up the deployment of peacekeepers to remote communities to protect the returnees.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Riek Machar for plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the country’s rival factions signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)