Nigerian prophet urges S. Sudan leaders to put aside differences

November 12, 2019 (JUBA) – Renowned Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua has appealed to South Sudanese leaders and citizens to overcome their differences and develop the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 32.3 kb
Nigerian Prophet TB Josua speaks to President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 12, 2019 (PPU)

The cleric was speaking on Tuesday during which he met President Salva Kiir at State House in the capital, Juba and prayed for the country.

“Time has come for us to put our differences behind us,” Joshua told thousands in his message televised on the state-owned television (SSBC).

“This is the voice of God. Our leaders should overcome their division and agree to work together for the good of the country,” he added.

Last week, President Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days. Both parties agreed to push back the deadline at tripartite talks hosted by Uganda, a guarantor of the peace deal.

The delay in forming a transitional government by November 12 came after the Machar-led faction threatened to boycott the deadline, saying security arrangements are incomplete.

The Nigerian prophet, however, told South Sudanese leaders that “peace has no price”, adding that he had to visit the nation, where thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced as a result of the long civil war.

“The issue of this nation is spiritual. We need to tackle it spiritually. If I am a prophet, this will not go without fulfillment,” said the renowned prophet.

“Have mercy on the nation. Let the leaders and citizens of South Sudan obtain your mercy. Thank You for Your compassion and forgiveness,” he added in his message.

After his address, Joshua, accompanied by his wife Evelyn visited the President’s home and also prayed with his family.

On his part, President Kiir said Prophet T.B Joshua’s visit signaled a new beginning in the country.

“We have come a long distance searching for peace. Now that the man of God, Prophet TB Joshua, has come to South Sudan, I believe peace is at the corner,” said Kiir.

Born in 1963, T.B Joshua is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist and philanthropist. He is the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian organisation that runs Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, Nigeria.

(ST)

  • 13 November 08:36, by Landlord

    Pastor Joshua,
    Just pass your time in south Sudan, he’s not God fearing man. Nothing positive will come out of this satanic president of JCE. Carry on your tour for personal gesture.

    repondre message

    • 13 November 09:24, by jubaone

      Was it not this very "impostor prophet" who in 2012 received FVP Wani Igga in Lagos and prophesied that some "forces" were hell bent on making a coup in 2013? Is it not true that the kiirminal and kaffir then banked on that and accused Riek for the coup? Could this Nigerian goon not be indirectly responsible for the deaths of about 400,000 SS after that alleged coup?

      repondre message

      • 13 November 09:28, by jubaone

        If this false Nigerian prophet cant pray for his country embroiled in unimaginable corruption mess, thuggery and widespread prostitution, how can we as SS believe him? How does a man of God fly into SS with a million dollar private plane instead of bringing in some sacks of dura, or visit our refugees in Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and claim he loves SS?

        repondre message

        • 13 November 09:33, by jubaone

          Why cant this Nigerian goon prophet of doom pray that his kiirminal and kaffir friend change heart and become a pastor or priest? We SS are better off without him. What must this Nigerian million swindler and liar do, that even the Pope has not done? What must he say that has not already been said. This Oga! is mocking us SS. May the spirit of our ancestors haunt him and let him never know peace.

          repondre message

          • 13 November 09:39, by jubaone

            Oh great people of SS, yes we love God, but we also love $. God is for our spirituality, the $ is for our material well being. We are created in the image of God, so we have hands, legs, brains and feelings. We shall use our brains to develop SS and praise God after. How can we praise God on empty stomachs, broken hearts? NO. Let this Nigerian tell us how to make $millions like him and stop..

            repondre message

            • 13 November 09:44, by jubaone

              ..telling us nonsense that SS will see peace in 2020. Peace is made by people and not by worthless empty prayers. Let him go back to Nigeriaoooooo and leave us sort out this shit with godless jienge kaffirs who dont believe in anything other than food, lying and killing. Oh great people of SS, dont follow this impostor prophet. He is out for a oil business deal with the kiirminal.

              repondre message

