Sudan’s Islamist PCP supports al-Bashir handover to ICC



November 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Ali al-Haj Secretary-General of the Islamist Popular Congress Party (PCP) on Monday voiced his party’s support for the handover of ousted President Omer al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Since the time of its late founder, Hassan al-Turabi, the Party has demanded that Bashir surrender himself to the Court and respond to the charges directed against him of responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide," al-Haj told a news conference.

He added that "the position of the party remains the same and has not changed neither after the death of Turabi nor after the fall of the regime."

The PCP was part of the al-Bashir government until the collapse of his regime. Also, al-Haj had refused calls by the Party’s youth to join the revolution.

His support for al-Bashir handover comes after statements by the ruling coalition FFC and Prime Minister Handok saying the former president would be delivered to the war crimes court in The Hague.

To explain his position the PCP leader further said, "There are no courts (in the country) that can try al-Bashir, especially since the justice institutions in Sudan are not yet completed."

"Handing al-Bashir over to the ICC is an old demand that reflects our vision," he stressed.

The ousted president is accused by the ICC of masterminding war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and issued two warrants of arrests against him in 2009 and 2010.

In another context, al-Haj said the FFC government considers the dissolution of the PCP and the National Congress Party of al-Bashir and other Islamist groups.

He further warned against such a move saying it is aimed at empowering the left.

Sudanese government officials said they consider the dissolution of the NCP as the latter has launched a campaign against the government using the government’s failure to draw financial support or to remove US sanctions on Sudan.

(ST)