Kiir accepted 100 days extension to avoid war: official

November 11, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir accepted the extension of the pre-transitional period last week to prevent a return to another civil war, a presidential aide said.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony organized by the Greater Acholi community in the capital, Juba on Sunday, the presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny said the South Sudan leader acted to avoid outbreak of violence.

The occasion was held to honour Paul Ongee, the newly appointed chief administrator in the president’s office. He was appointed through a republican decree issued on August 21, 2019.

“President Salva Kiir accepted the 100 days extension of the pre-transitional period not because of fear or pressure from the opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar, but because he did not want the country to go back to war”, said Ateny.

On Thursday last week, President Kiir and Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

The two rival leaders agreed to push back the deadline at tripartite talks that were hosted by Uganda, a guarantor to South Sudan’s peace agreement.

President Yoweri Museveni and head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attended the meeting.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

In his remarks upon returning from Uganda on Friday, President Kiir urged country’s citizens to “whole heatedly” accept the new extension of the pre-transitional period.

“I call upon the parties to the agreement to be patient and accept the decision of the guarantors. I will to engage with all of you on progress of the implementation of the remaining critical tasks of the agreement in the 100 days extension,” said Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader also appealed to the country’s national army and organized forces to maintain peace, accept his orders and avoid an outbreak of war.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed chief administrator at the presidency has vowed to elevate the image of the president’s office and ensure it maintains its legacy.

Several government officials, diplomats and presidency staff attended the Freedom hall event.

(ST)