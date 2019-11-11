 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 11 November 2019

Pope Francis says "hopes" to visit to South Sudan next year

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 10, 2019 (VATICAN) – The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis said he "hopes" to visit war-torn South Sudan next year.

JPEG - 45.3 kb
Pope Francis shakes hands with President Salva Kiir at the Vatican on March 16, 2019 (The Vatican photo)

Speaking to the faithful in St Peter’s Square in Rome on Sunday, the Pope said he wished to renew his invitation “to all those involved in the national political process to seek what unites and to overcome what divides, in a spirit of true brotherhood.”

The Pope, Vatican News reported, said South Sudanese have suffered too much in recent years and look forward with great hope to a better future, the definitive end of conflicts and lasting peace.

“I therefore urge those responsible to continue, tirelessly, with their commitment to an inclusive dialogue in the search for consensus for the good of the nation,” he was quoted saying.

The Roman Catholic head also appealed to South Sudan leaders to overcome their divisions and find consensus for good of the country.

He particularly recalled the spiritual retreat for organized for South Sudanese leaders last April where he knelt and kissed their feet.

The Pope said he hopes the international community will not neglect to accompany South Sudan on the path to national reconciliation.

South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in July 2011, but has since December 2013 been engulfed in a civil war that has killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced more than 4 million.

In September last year, the arch rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the 2018 peace deal, a unity government was supposed to be formed in May, but due to unresolved issues, the parties have agreed to extend the pre-transitional period till next year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.