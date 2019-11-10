 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 November 2019

IGAD calls to activate Entebbe mechanism on South Sudan peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


November 10, 2019 (JUBA) - The IGAD Council of Ministers Sunday called on the guarantors and the South Sudanese parties to operationalize the new Mechanism to agreed in Entebbe to control the implementation of the pending tasks.

A tripartite summit held in Entebbe on 7 November, including leaders of Uganda, South Sudan and Sudan and attended by SPLM-IO leader and Kenya’s special envoy agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for 100 days and to form a mechanism to supervise the implementation of the sticky issues.

in an extraordinary meeting held on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, the IGAD Council of Ministers called on the guarantors and the parties to urgently operationalize the new Mechanism agreed in the Entebbe, and to prepare the Terms of Reference of the new Mechanism.

The Council further said that the new committee to should take "into consideration the mandate and work of existing Agreement mechanisms and institutions".

"In this regard, the Council directed that the new Mechanism should work closely and coordinate with the NPTC, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, R-JMEC and CTSAMVM," further said the Council in a statement released after the meeting.

The purpose of the new committee is to oversee the quick implementation of the costly and complicated process of the reunification of the South Sudanese army to avoid any delay and power struggle between the different organs and committees.

The statement underscored that the pending pre-transitional tasks particularly the Transitional Security Arrangements and the determination of the number and boundaries of states are crucial for the formation of the transitional government.

Accordingly, the extraordinary meeting called on the government in Juba to immediately disburse the balance of the USD 100 million to the National Pre Transitional Period Committee (NPTC) to enable the completion of the critical pending tasks.

In a speech delivered after his return from Entebbe, President Kiir admitted that he had not honoured his pledge to pay the remaining party of the $100 million to the NPTC for the implementation of the agreement.

Also, he said the SPLM-IO used this point to convince Ugandan and Sudanese leader to press him to accept the 100-day postponement, adding that he also accepted the delay to avoid a return to war in the country.

The IGAD Council of ministers tasked the Special Envoy to South Sudan to urgently organize a workshop for security mechanisms in Juba to agree on a roadmap with a clear timeline for the implementation of Transitional Security Arrangements within the one hundred (100) days extension.

The council further tasked him with the organization of a leadership retreat for the Leaders of the Parties to the R- ARCSS for trust and confidence-building as soon as possible.

The extraordinary meeting was chaired by Gedu Andargachew, Ethiopian Foreign Minister and attended by Awut Deng Acuil, South Sudan Foreign Minister, Asma Abdalla, Sudan Foreign Minister, Philimon Mateke, Ugandan State Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdulkadir Ahmed-Khayr, Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ababu Namwamba, Kenyan Chief Administrative Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Mohamed Ali Hassan, Djibouti’s Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 November 22:32, by jubaone

    Bla..bla..bla..
    If this jienge kiirminal and kaffir can’t pay $23m he owes the East African Legislative Parliament in Arusha, how can he pay $100m which he doesn’t have? All oyol revenues are being distributed to jienges in boxes once the plane arrives from Dubai. Jienges want free things and expect IGAD to foot the bills. They started this shit they must clean it up.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 23:19, by Pakuai

      Mr. jubaone,
      It is not only the Dinkas/Jenges who love to live on free things, but also our Nuers ke nyantoc, you Equatorians, Murles and others. Mr. jubaone, you have have been chirping like a bird about war with the Dinkas/Jenges all along. Where do you loser think, would feed you innocents refugees who would be displaced by your aimless fighting? I guess, it would be the Dinkas/Jenges fault>>>>

      repondre message

      • 10 November 23:24, by Pakuai

        isn’t it. With our Nuers ke nyantoc, it their way of life. Everything that goes wrong on this planet earth, is always a Jang fault. Our Nuers ke nyantoc can even go to heaven and blame the a Jang. It their way of life. Our Nuer Ke Nyantoc fake PhD doctor is being used by his evil infested island of England he had sold him self and his soul to>>>

        repondre message

        • 10 November 23:29, by Pakuai

          Mr. jubaone,
          l told you you fools a number of times, that what is being played here over South Sudan is Geopolitical war. But it will be a WW3 if some of creeps in here in the region which covet our country and our people to death don’t heed our warning. First of all, South Sudan is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never had and will never ever be. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>

          repondre message

          • 10 November 23:36, by Pakuai

            Mr. jubaone,
            During the negotiations with our cloned arabs of North Sudan in Machkos, Nairobi, Naivasha, Kenya in 1999-2005. There was this slogan, ’one country, two system’ peddled about by the devil infested Island of England evils. Dr. John Garang told the evils to fuck off with their nonsense. And negotiated a peace deal that was workable to South Sudanese people, Abyei and the Nuba mountains>

            repondre message

            • 10 November 23:44, by Pakuai

              and Southern Blue Nile people. And Dr. Garang was killed by the US AFRICOM on his way from Kampala in 2005 and thought South Sudanese would throw tantrum and the peace comphenseive peace Agreement (CPA) with our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan would unraveled and the war would continue, there were violent demonstration in El Khartoum after Dr. Garang death, but the SPLM/A in the South held>>

              repondre message

              • 10 November 23:51, by Pakuai

                their nerves and kept their positions. Mr. jubaone, Mr.Riek Machar is a nobody, Lam Akol is a no is nobody and so do other bunch of thieves, foreign puppets and traitors who have sold them selves and their souls to ’secret societies’ of:
                1. The Illuminati
                2. The Freemasons
                3. Skull And Bones
                4. The Bilderberg Group
                5. Council on Foreign Relations
                6. The Trilateral Commission

                repondre message

                • 10 November 23:59, by Pakuai

                  7. The Committee of 300 and some other low level secret societies.
                  Mr. jubaone, Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Mr. Joseph Oduho and others stabbed the SPLM/A on the back in 1991. And the SPLA marched to El Khartoum was thwarted. Your Riek Machar, Adwok Nyabe, their new recruits of Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot and others so-called former detainees (FDs) were nudged by their criminals from>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 11 November 00:08, by Pakuai

                    the US, the UK, then former UNIMISS leader, Ms. Hilde Johnson and other bunch trash who covet our country and our people on to stage a coup and the 15/12/2013. There was a shoot out in Juba two army barracks. Mr. Riek Machar, Alfred Lado Gore, Taban Deng Gai and others run out of Juba on the night of 15/12/2013. They came here to Bortown. After Peter Gadet captured Bortwon>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 11 November 00:16, by Pakuai

                      The reason why Mr. Peter Gadet managed to captured Bortown was because many of the Nuer militias were welcomed back into the mother SPLA in 2006 were station in Bor. Mr. Riek Machar and his Nuer goons even raised their Ngung Deng Buon magician flag here in Bor and "Named Bortown their Ngungdeng Buong city" really. The Nuers Jesh Mabior (white army) were asked to leave Bortown, but they refused.>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 11 November 00:22, by Pakuai

                        Mr. jubaone, I am one of the boys helped bombed out our Nuers Ke nyantoc Jesh Mabior (so-called white army) out of Bortown, Uganda army helped us, but the Bor Dinkas/Jiengs were the one who fighting the really war. Many of our Nuers ke nyantoc jesh mabior (white army) were bombed pretty badly. And l think, on a few of them reached Nuerland.>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 11 November 00:35, by Pakuai

                          We chased them (jesh mabior so-called white army) up to Balliet, Malakal and other villages. Mr. jubaone, Mr. Riek and his allies were asked by their ’handlers’ from the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps in between to go to Adis Ababa and negotiate with Mr. Salva Kiir government. The stunt was done purposely>>>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 11 November 01:12, by Pakuai

                            to fool other countries that there was no coup engineered in the two army barracks in Juba on the 15/12/2013 and was done on behaved of foreign powers. And precisely for the foreign powers to ’save their evil faces’. The US, the UK, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and the so-called IGAD-PLUS went and negotiated themselves into our country>>>

                            repondre message

    • 11 November 00:30, by South South

      jubaone,

      Monkey like you is a real kaffir to Muslim. You practice sex at funerals, you drink alcohol, you eat monkeys and rats. What is left for Muslims to call you kaffir? Nothing. We, the people who liberated and love South Sudan will do anything we want in our country. How is Addis with aa thief called Cirillo who is hiding in Addis like a chicken.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 01:24, by Pakuai

        https://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
        This peace document was *by our enemies some of fools often called their allies or uncles* Fellows, rubbish came and exploded onto the evil faces on the 07/07/2016 in Juba. The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called israelis), the UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between went draft another piece>>>>

        repondre message

        • 11 November 01:31, by Pakuai

          of trash in the Hotels, brothels and bars of Adis Ababa, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, Uganda and Italy, Rome. Fools we are here. We don’t like white people, we consider white people for convince only. Lowly confirmed South Sudanese fools. Riek Machar is dead long time ago in Juba. I am the one of the boys who will again help these vermin out of our country and over our people once>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.