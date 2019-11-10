November 9, 2019 (ABU DHABI) - Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for economic development aid,, has allocated AED37 million (about US$10 million) towards a strategic healthcare project in Juba, South Sudan.

The 60-bed hospital, located in Gudele, will reportedly cater for residents of Juba and adjacent areas, meeting growing demand and evolving needs.

The project, official said, comprises the construction of a new building that includes clinics, laboratories, operating theatres, and an intensive care unit.

ADFD’s funding will cover advisory services related to the project.

"ADFD’s interest in healthcare projects is part of its commitment to supporting international efforts to advance the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD said in a statement.

"We are delighted to witness the start of construction of this strategic healthcare project. Our visit to South Sudan reaffirms ADFD’s dedication to its partnership with the country’s government and provides an ideal opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest,” he added.

For his part, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, Minister of Health of South Sudan, applauded the UAE’s global development endeavours and ADFD’s success in financing projects that drive sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries.

The fund’s contribution, he added, will help establish one of the most important healthcare facilities in the country that provides quality medical care in line with international standards.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has reportedly funded development projects in 90 countries, including 40 African nations, to the tune of AED92 billion through concessionary loans, government grants, and investments.

