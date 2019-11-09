Unknown gunmen kill Ngok Dinka villagers in Abyei



November 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Unidentified gunmen killed nine Ngok Dinka during two attacks on two villages in the disputed Abyei Area said the UN peacekeeping force UNISFA in a statement released Thursday.

UNIFSA said the gunmen attacked the Ngok Dinka village of Miodol, 29 kilometres north-east of Abyei town, killing four males and three females all Ngok Dinkas.

"Two male Dinkas were wounded in the attack while two others were abducted by the gunmen".

In a separate attack on another Ngok Dinka village, Dungop, located 12 kilometres north-east of Abyei town the assailants killed one male and one female while two others were injured.

"The motive for both attacks is not known," said the peacekeeping mission.

UNISFA troops have been deployed at Miodol, Hadid and Shegeg general area, supported by aerial patrol, in an attempt to track down the armed group that carried out the attack," said the UNISFA.

There is no police force in Abyei as Juba and Khartoum have failed to form local administrative and security institutions. UNISFA conducts patrols but bad road conditions and heavy floods forced the mission to cancel its patrols.

UNISFA’s Force Commander, Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam, condemned the attack, saying it can only contribute to the tension and chances of renewed violence in the free-of-arms area.

In a recent report to the Security Council covering the period from June to September 2019, the UN Secretary-General said that the security situation in Abyei remains "fragile", due to the low-scale intercommunal tensions, an increase in criminality and the sporadic presence of armed elements from Sudan and South Sudan.

the report said that a total of 18 incidents of armed violence, resulting in 10 fatalities, all men, including a UNISFA peacekeeper, with 3 deaths linked to animal rustling and 7 as a result of armed attacks.

The report mentioned cases of shooting, homicide, theft and rape as well as animal rustling from the Dinka and Misseriya, alike.

"Some 21 persons, all Dinka, were kidnapped by unknown armed men during the reporting period, including 4 women on 28 May in Sector Centre, and 9 children and 8 men. Two men were found dead. The perpetrators are believed to be Misseriya and Nuer," further said the report.

