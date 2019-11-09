 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 November 2019

Former militia warns against al-Bashir handover to ICC

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's deposed military ruler Omar al-Bashir stands in the defendant's cage during the opening of his corruption trial in Khartoum on 19 August 2019 (AFP Photo)
November 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The pro-Islamist militia of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) in a statement on Friday threatened to set fire to all parts of the country if Sudanese government hands over ousted President Omer al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The statement comes in response to statements by the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Prime Minister Ibrahim Hamdok announcing that al-Bashir would be handed over to the war crimes court in The Hague.

"Any attempt to prosecute Brother Bashir outside Sudan will face what they did not expect. This means there would be a mass fire that will spare no one. A word to the wise!".

However, the statement which seemingly was released by al-Bashir’s supporters said they are not opposed to his trial inside the country.

The PDF, which is established in 1989 after the coup d’etat that brought al-Bashir to power, is now part of the Sudanese army. During the first years of the regime, the Islamists described as a force of mujahedeen who fought the SPLA in South Sudan rebels to defend Islam.

According to the Small Arms Survey, the PDF is structured around a hierarchy of joint military and civilian coordinating committees, with local and state committees reporting to the national coordination council".

However, the group in a report released in 2007 added that the PDF had "weak central coordination, and tensions between its political and military wings", and turned into "an increasingly decentralized network".

The head of the National Congress Party Ibrahim Ghandour several days ago rejected al-Bashir handover to the ICC saying it was an interference in the national sovereignty.

"The trial of any Sudanese outside the country’s borders is interference in national sovereignty and a questioning of the integrity of the Sudanese judiciary," he said.

The Sudanese government did not yet set a date to his hand over but a member of the Sovereign Council Siddiq Tawer said he would be transferred to The Hague after his trial in Sudan for other crimes

Al-Bashir is nowadays under trial for corruption while the judiciary is preparing for another trial on the 1989 coup.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.