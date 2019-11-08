 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 November 2019

SLM’s al-Nur welcomes Hamdok’s pledge to hand al-Bashir over to the ICC

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SLM leader Abdel Whaid al-Nur speaks in a meeting organized in Paris on 11 Nov 2017 (ST Photo)
November 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM/AW) welcomed pledges made by the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to hand over the former president Omer al-Bashir to the war crimes court in The Hague.

During a visit to North Darfur State on Monday 4 November IDPs called on Hamdok to hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

In an interview aired on Tuesday, the prime minister responded positively to their call saying "We must achieve what pleases the victims and makes them feel justice," stressing that "This is a fundamental demand that no barrier can stop it".

The SLM/AW leadership "heartily" welcomes Hamdok’s announcement that "deposed former President Omer al Bashir will, at last, be extradited to the Hague in the Netherlands to face long-standing indictments for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and be finally subject to prosecution at a criminal trial presided over by the International Criminal Court, he has long deserved".

Further, the hold out group welcomed "the UN Security Council’s recent decision to extend the deployment of UNAMID in Darfur" for one year. Initially, the UNAMID had to quit Darfur by the end of June 2020.

Nonetheless, the statement which was signed by the group leader underscored that they will not celebrate the pledged-handover until it becomes true.

Al-Nur further underscored the need to hold accountable other criminal involved in the war crimes committed in Darfur pointing that over three hundred thousand civilians were killed during the counterinsurgency campaign carried out by the former regime and its militias in Darfur.

"Only trying Omar al Bashir, is an insult and offence to the dignity of the Sudanese people that will not be tolerated," he said.

Hamdok met with the SLM/AW leader in Paris last September in a bid to convince him to join the comprehensive peace talks held in Juba. However, al-Nur declined the request.

Under the former regime, the exiled leader said that the government had first to resolve the consequences of the conflict before to engage in talks over the root causes of the war. The consequences include the restitution of grabbed land, disbanding armed militias, compensation for the victims, and justice.

After the regime change in April 2019, the holdout group said the post-al-Bashir rulers have stolen the revolution and called for a popular plebiscite to confirm the legitimacy of the transitional authority (Sovereign Council the government) before to negotiate peace with them.

Al-Nur in his statement reiterated that they will not take part in peace talks because "Confidence in the transitional government, (...) will remain limited" until the plebiscite takes place, and all the suspected war criminals are held accountable.

"Informal discussions held in good faith, such as those held with Prime Minister Hamdok not long ago in Paris, will not advance to fully-fledged negotiations so long as popular sovereignty is not legitimized and even less so when too many with blood-stained hands benefit from immunity," he stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 November 11:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It will be good if Kiir follows him there too.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)

Transitional Sudan in security threat: How threatful are the deep-state forces? 2019-11-04 07:49:17 By T. A. Ali T. A. Ali It will be premature, impractical and perhaps naive to think that Sudan's ongoing revolutionary change is free from security threats. Such thinking can be a recipe for a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.