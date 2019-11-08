November 7, 2019 (JUBA) – A civil society activist has welcomed the decision by South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his main rival Riek Machar to extend the pre-transitional period for 100 days.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

The agreement was reached during a tripartite summit attended by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, the chairperson of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka in Entebbe.

“CEPO appreciates and welcomes the extension. It is great that the parties accepted our advocacy and lobby for the extension for a period of 3 months. Now are our demand is the development of a clear plan for allocation of funds to the security arrangements mechanisms on the implementation of the pending tasks including a clear plan for resolving the issue of the boundaries and number of states,” Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) said on Friday.

The activist called upon South Sudan’s warring parties to continue having regular face-to-face meetings for the sake of availing political will for accelerating the implementation of pending tasks.

“CEPO is urging representation of the civil society during the 100 days extension period as well as the equal treatment of forces in cantonments and barracks sites,” he further stressed.

"In view of the above, the meeting agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for one hundred 100 days effective from the 12th November 2019 and to review progress after fifty (50) days from that day and a report be submitted to the heads of states and the parties," partly reads a communiqué issued on Thursday.

The parties agreed to establish a mechanism from the guarantors and the parties to supervise the implementation of the critical tasks.

The meeting also agreed to request IGAD to address the status of Machar.

The armed opposition leader had rejected to join the transitional government pointing to the failure to finalize the formation of the unified army or the fix the number of state and its boundaries, the two key issues of discord.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the arch rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the 2018 peace deal, a unity government was supposed to be formed in May, but due to unresolved issues, the parties agreed to a six-month extension, settling on November 12.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) warned Monday that South Sudan could slide back into war, if a coalition government is formed on November 12 without compromises on key issues.

