South Sudan’s unveils first juvenile reformatory centre

November 7, 2019 (JUBA) – Representatives from South Sudan government and United Nations Mission in the country (UNMISS) unveiled the first Juvenile Reformatory Centre (JRC) on Wednesday.

JPEG - 39 kb
Officials from South Sudan and UNMISS unveiled the first Juvenile Reformatory Centre (JRC) on Nov. 6, 2019 (UNMISS photo)

The project, which is part of the ongoing technical cooperation between UNMISS and the National Prisons Service of South Sudan, was implemented by Charity Aid for Development and Emergency (CADE) through UNMISS’s quick impact projects programme.

The facility will reportedly also serve as a centre where children in conflict with the law can receive formal education, vocational training, rehabilitation services and psycho-social support to prepare them for their re-integration into the society as productive citizens.

“The juvenile reformatory we dedicate today is more than just a building. It is a symbol of a modern juvenile justice system for South Sudan,” said the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Moustapha Soumaré during the dedication ceremony.

The deputy Interior minister, Gen. Majak Akech Malok said the JRC’s opening was a “step forward” in the country’s juvenile justice system.

He said new centre would provide an environment for juveniles to “positively contribute towards the building of this nation.”

Meanwhile the Jubek State Gender, Children and Social Welfare minister, Rose Lisok said the JRC’s opening was a historic moment.

Lisok further said that juveniles in South Sudan will now have a clean and healthy living environment while their cases are being resolved.

On his part, the Director-General of the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS), General Henry Kuany Aguar thanked UNMISS and other partners for the successful renovation of the JRC building.

He further state that the historical building would not have been realized without support from UNMISS and its development partners.

UNMISS said it provide technical advice to all national justice sector actors to prioritize review of their cases, in addition to establishing the juvenile centre to ensure cases involving juveniles proceed more efficiently through the national justice system.

(ST)

