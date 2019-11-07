November 6, 2019 (JUBA) - The leadership of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) have backed President Salva Kiir’s call for the formation of a transitional national unity government on November 12.

South Sudan opposition alliance leaders meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 6, 2019 (PPU)

Members of the alliance met the president in Juba on Tuesday.

The meeting reportedly focused on the formation of the transitional government of national unity as agreed upon by the parties in May.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, SSOA chairperson, Josephine Lagu Yanga said the group would present the list of their nominees for the yet to be formed government of national unity.

The alliance’s secretary for external relations, Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro said the opposition group supports the president on the formation of the transitional government of national unity on time.

While addressing the country’s lawmakers on Monday, President Kiir reiterated his position on the need to form the transitional national unity government on November 12, despite the country’s armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) insistence on extension of the process.

In September 2018, South Sudan President Kiir, opposition leader Riek Machar and SSOA leaders signed the revitalized peace agreement to end the conflict that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)