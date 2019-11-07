November 6, 2019 (JUBA) - The leadership of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) have backed President Salva Kiir’s call for the formation of a transitional national unity government on November 12.
- South Sudan opposition alliance leaders meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 6, 2019 (PPU)
Members of the alliance met the president in Juba on Tuesday.
The meeting reportedly focused on the formation of the transitional government of national unity as agreed upon by the parties in May.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, SSOA chairperson, Josephine Lagu Yanga said the group would present the list of their nominees for the yet to be formed government of national unity.
The alliance’s secretary for external relations, Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro said the opposition group supports the president on the formation of the transitional government of national unity on time.
While addressing the country’s lawmakers on Monday, President Kiir reiterated his position on the need to form the transitional national unity government on November 12, despite the country’s armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) insistence on extension of the process.
In September 2018, South Sudan President Kiir, opposition leader Riek Machar and SSOA leaders signed the revitalized peace agreement to end the conflict that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)
Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)
Transitional Sudan in security threat: How threatful are the deep-state forces? 2019-11-04 07:49:17 By T. A. Ali T. A. Ali It will be premature, impractical and perhaps naive to think that Sudan's ongoing revolutionary change is free from security threats. Such thinking can be a recipe for a (...)
MORE