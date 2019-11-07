 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 November 2019

S. Sudan Opposition alliance leaders back unity government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 6, 2019 (JUBA) - The leadership of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) have backed President Salva Kiir’s call for the formation of a transitional national unity government on November 12.

JPEG - 31 kb
South Sudan opposition alliance leaders meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 6, 2019 (PPU)

Members of the alliance met the president in Juba on Tuesday.

The meeting reportedly focused on the formation of the transitional government of national unity as agreed upon by the parties in May.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, SSOA chairperson, Josephine Lagu Yanga said the group would present the list of their nominees for the yet to be formed government of national unity.

The alliance’s secretary for external relations, Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro said the opposition group supports the president on the formation of the transitional government of national unity on time.

While addressing the country’s lawmakers on Monday, President Kiir reiterated his position on the need to form the transitional national unity government on November 12, despite the country’s armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) insistence on extension of the process.

In September 2018, South Sudan President Kiir, opposition leader Riek Machar and SSOA leaders signed the revitalized peace agreement to end the conflict that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 November 06:52, by Abeeno

    It is good that, others oppositions wanted implementing the peace agreement. People should do what is right for our citizens and the country as a whole. Dr.Riek Machar is a troubled makers and he is also too cowardice to lead. His political action had killed nearly a million people but he felt fearful for his life while, he doesn’t care what happened to his own people. Basically, if he refused p

    repondre message

    • 7 November 08:51, by Midit Mitot

      Abeeno,

      South Sudan opposition alliance (SSOA), those are job seekers, they have no even single bodyguard with AK=47, don,t build trust on them.

      repondre message

  • 7 November 07:04, by Abeeno

    Continue: I am assuming Dr.Riek Machar will lose should he insisted with his former deputy Dr.Lam Akol because they have had been known for backing and forth throughout the history. President Salva Kiir should appointed him but if he does same as he said perhaps, he must find someone who will cooperated within his SPLM IO to take that position as much as possible.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)

Transitional Sudan in security threat: How threatful are the deep-state forces? 2019-11-04 07:49:17 By T. A. Ali T. A. Ali It will be premature, impractical and perhaps naive to think that Sudan's ongoing revolutionary change is free from security threats. Such thinking can be a recipe for a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.