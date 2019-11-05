 
 
 
Crisis looms ahead of new S. Sudan government, group warns

October 5, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan could slide back into war if a coalition government is formed on November 12 without reaching compromise on outstanding issues, a think tank warned Monday.

JPEG - 53.9 kb
Kiir (R) speaks with Machar during the signing ceremony of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (UNMISS Photo)

The International Crisis Group (ICG), in a briefing entitled, “Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan”, said regional heads of states, the African Union (AU) and western diplomats should urge President Salva Kiir not to form a new government minus consensus.

“They should step in to help mediate a way forward, given political paralysis among South Sudan’s neighbours, initially envisioned as the deal’s key guarantors,” argued the group.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the 2018 peace deal, a unity government was supposed to be formed in May, but due to unresolved issues, the parties agreed to a six-month extension, settling on November 12.

With barely a week to the November 12 deadline, Kiir is threatening to leave the main opposition leader, who is demanding delay to the new transitional government, out of a new cabinet.

“Even if the two leaders agree to share power, disputes over security arrangements and state boundaries would poison the new administration, potentially leading to its collapse,” said ICG.

The group urged regional leaders, the AU and western diplomats to push the parties to agree on state boundaries, a credible security plan for the capital, Juba and on a new timeline for military reform.

“While mounting frustration with Kiir and Machar is justified, external actors should not press the two men to share power absent such agreements,” stressed the group.

The United States has expressed frustration with both Kiir and Machar, threatening sanctions if they fail to form a government on time.

High-level political mediation, ICG argued, will be required to resolve the outstanding issues standing in the way of forming a viable and functional government while reducing risks to the country’s population.

“Simply pressing the parties to form a unity government is a strategy that could backfire if that government’s foundation is so shaky that it cannot stand,” it stressed.

At least 382,900 people died as a result of the conflict in the world’s youngest nation, a report published by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine last year revealed.

(ST)

  5 November 06:14, by South South

    Government of national unity will be formed on November 12th, period.

    5 November 06:27, by Midit Mitot

      South South,

      To the government without other oppositions or without resolving the outstanding issue is a live bullet that will overthrow your fake government out of power.

    5 November 06:29, by Pakuai

      "Crisis looms ahead of new S. Sudan government, group warns"
      What a headline! The so-called ’international Crisis Group (ICG)’. The merchants of ’death’ are desperate for South Sudanese people’s bloods. This is why some our ’traitors, foreign stooges/stooges and thieves and so-called PhD doctors are always told to be careful of ’English people, white Americans, the Jews, Arab and their>>>

      5 November 06:37, by Pakuai

        UN, their sleazy NGOs and DARK SECRET SOCIETIES’. ’The US, the US, the Jews, Arabs, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and DARK SECRET SOCIETIES’ have effectively taken South Sudan and South Sudanese people as their ’NEW CENTRE of UNIVERSE’. An of course, our foolish so-called PhD doctors of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and some their new addition into the dirty game are the Mr. Thomas Cirillo and>>>

        5 November 06:50, by Pakuai

          Mr. Pagan Amuom. who have effectively sold themselves and their souls to SECRET SOCIETIES ’Bidlerberg groups, Illuminati, Freemasons, Commission for foreign relation (CFR), the US states’ department in other words, Trilateral commissions (TC), the UN, their creepy NGOs and their Rockefeller, Rothschilds & their gulf Arab states families which financed the ’DARK SECRET SOCIETIES’>>>

          5 November 06:57, by Pakuai

            and their ’war machines’. The government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people must go ahead and form the government with or without Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and Thomas Cirillo. These SECRET SOCIETIES criminals cannot always be used as ’existential threats’ South Sudan and the South Sudanese existent by their foreign handlers all the times. Enough is Enough with these evils and their>>>

            5 November 07:01, by Pakuai

              foreign handlers. There are some limits of tolerance fellows>>>

    5 November 07:25, by Malakal county Simon

      South South,

      Last April, you said Kiir will not accept the 6 months extension from May to November but later he did.... This proof your not Kiir and so don’t go over your limit by singing the same song every day that Transitional Unity government will be definitely form on the 12 November.. It’s may not, unless Kiir want to go for a third round of war!!

