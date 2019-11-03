Kiir, al-Buran and Museveni to hold three-way summit on South Sudan peace: official

November 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A three-way summit of the presidents of Sudan, Uganda and South Sudan will be held to discuss peace implementation process, said Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs Tut Kew Gatluak on Saturday.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir departs Juba for Kampala, Uganda on August 24, 2019 (PPU)

Gatluak met with the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and handed him over a letter from Salva Kiir on the slow implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in Juba.

"A tripartite summit will soon bring together the President of the Sudanese Council of sovereignty Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, to consult on the latest arrangements for the implementation of the peace agreement in the south," he said in a statement after the meeting.

The visiting South Sudanese official did not elaborate on the venue and date of the tripartite meeting.

Kiir’s invitation for a meeting with the two main guarantors of the revitalized agreement negotiated in Khartoum last year comes with unconfirmed reports about a possible meeting for the IGAD leaders next week in Addis Ababa.

The regional body is faced with the dilemma of the slow implementation of the 12 September peace.

From one side they realize that the main issues, particularly the security arrangements and the state boundaries, remain largely unimplemented. But on the other side, they want Machar to Juba and join the transitional government and work with Kiir to enforce it.

President Kiir, in any case, said resolved to form his transitional cabinet, even if Machar persist in his rejection to take part in the national unity government.

(ST)