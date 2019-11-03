 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 November 2019

Kiir, al-Buran and Museveni to hold three-way summit on South Sudan peace: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A three-way summit of the presidents of Sudan, Uganda and South Sudan will be held to discuss peace implementation process, said Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs Tut Kew Gatluak on Saturday.

JPEG - 8.2 kb
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir departs Juba for Kampala, Uganda on August 24, 2019 (PPU)

Gatluak met with the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and handed him over a letter from Salva Kiir on the slow implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in Juba.

"A tripartite summit will soon bring together the President of the Sudanese Council of sovereignty Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, to consult on the latest arrangements for the implementation of the peace agreement in the south," he said in a statement after the meeting.

The visiting South Sudanese official did not elaborate on the venue and date of the tripartite meeting.

Kiir’s invitation for a meeting with the two main guarantors of the revitalized agreement negotiated in Khartoum last year comes with unconfirmed reports about a possible meeting for the IGAD leaders next week in Addis Ababa.

The regional body is faced with the dilemma of the slow implementation of the 12 September peace.

From one side they realize that the main issues, particularly the security arrangements and the state boundaries, remain largely unimplemented. But on the other side, they want Machar to Juba and join the transitional government and work with Kiir to enforce it.

President Kiir, in any case, said resolved to form his transitional cabinet, even if Machar persist in his rejection to take part in the national unity government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 November 07:03, by Games

    This what is happening to Salva Kiir Mayardit and his gangs when you stupidly trying to play a super smarters’ people minds....Salva Kiir is in huge trouble right now, forming a government without Machar is redline or fire crossing. Releasing a fund and sending people Khartoum and Kampala with a week left wouldn’t help Salva Kiir at all. Good luck Mr President

    repondre message

    • 3 November 07:39, by Pakuai

      Who says loser? Does that cloned so-called fuck Mr. Salva Kiir and Mr. Yoweri of Uganda? Look how our foolish ’Nuers ke nyantoc’ and their masters always ’change things’. I would guess the losers would come just like they were welcomed back in 2006 and then come and tell their usual lures after after lies that they were fighting for the interests of South Sudan in Khartoum>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 November 07:42, by Pakuai

        good luck with that fools. A line has BEEN DRAWN in the SAND. No no more playing games with you losers.>>>

        repondre message

    • 3 November 07:48, by Malakal county Simon

      Games,

      A Transitional Unity government to be form, has a real meaning and without the main opposition taking part in it, it’s cannot be a called a Transitional Unity government.... South South/slave does not have a capacity to understand this clause because he is simply a bone-head just like the rest of Dinka embracing outdated born-to rule in 21 first century and expected that to work!!

      repondre message

  • 3 November 07:27, by Games

    South South/Slaves
    I thought you and your stupid uncle Salva Kiir are going head with with fakes government sometimes this month. While in another hand I am hearing/seeing your uncle sending people to others in order to try to convince Machar. Please tell your uncle that when we say No, we are not joking.
    Security and States arrangement first and then form the real government

    repondre message

    • 3 November 08:15, by Pakuai

      Games,
      take it or leave it losers. Your Riek Machar and his low life goons can well ’extend their own time’ but the current government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese would move ahead with what they think serves the best ’interest of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’. And some kind of ’secret societies and losers who have sold themselves to the evils’ would back as always>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 November 08:19, by Pakuai

        and think, the game would be as usual. Good luck with fools, that is not gonna happen. Mr. Riek Machar and his goons can just stay put there and wait for their NGundeng Buong to bring him back again to play his rubbish over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. After all, Mr. Riek Machar is not anyone oxygen here in South Sudan.>>>>

        repondre message

        • 3 November 08:24, by Pakuai

          The loser and his foolish Nuer goons have been the snags of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’s progress ever since. By the way fools, Your Mr. Riek Machar even if his Ngundeng Buong bring him back again to South Sudan, there are some states, the evil would never ever again step his evil feet on again as far as we are concerned fools>>>

          repondre message

          • 3 November 08:29, by Pakuai

            Mr. Malik Agar and Mr. Yasir Arman, are another piece of ’secret societies’ who have sold themselves to the devil. Mr. Riek Machar and Lam Akol are being kept hostage in ’Khartoum’ by their ’secret societies and their handlers’ in the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis ), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, some of their gulf Arab states’>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 November 08:34, by Pakuai

              and some of their creeps here in ’the IGAD and their AU’. And their ’main aim is always football or chess’s game play our country and our people just like the evils did with then so-called ’COLD WAR’ the evils played over our country, DR Congo, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Angola, Mozambique, some west African countries, Middle Eastern countries, Asian countries>>>

              repondre message

              • 3 November 08:40, by Pakuai

                some Eastern European countries, Carribean countries and all of South Americans and Cuba. But evils as usual, don’t read their dirty histories. But evils are going to be bombed to near ’oblivion/extinction’ reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Riek Machar and Lam Akol were used by the same ’evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in>>>

                repondre message

                • 3 November 08:46, by Pakuai

                  the IGAD and the AU. But the evils have step on the wrong people feet, us the Sudanese men----the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan to be precise. Who would want Mr. Riek Machar and his evil white vermin, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their Bantus trashes?>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 3 November 09:16, by Pakuai

                    Losers, we have informed you lowly informed fools who worship your Ngundeng Buong magician and his Riek Machar loser. South Sudan cannot always be used by losers and let them get away with. Games and Malakal country Simon, look for another Riek Machar and Ngundeng Buong in the Nuer community.>>>>>

                    repondre message

  • 3 November 08:52, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    This is my suggestion since

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)

TGNU formation will ameliorate South Sudan’s economy 2019-10-30 14:08:15 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut General speaking and honestly, as you could have quite familiar that H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is ready to form Transitional Government of National Unity for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.