SPLM-Agar, UN envoy discuss peace before to send delegation to Sudan

November 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar announced that it will send a delegation to Sudan soon as they held a meeting with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to discuss peace issues in Sudan.

According to a statement issued by Badr al-Din Musa, the Movement’s new spokesman, the SPLM-N leadership held a meeting with Nicholas Haysom last Thursday to discuss the peace process in Juba, and the confidence-building measures including the opening of humanitarian access and the release of prisoners and the abolition of sentences rebel leaders and prisoners of war.

The meeting also discussed UN support for the peace process and the expected African Union mandate for South Sudan to mediate the process, with the support of the UN Security Council.

The forces of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front agreed on October 21 with the transitional government to renew the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes and resume talks on November 21.

The parties have also set up committees based in Khartoum to follow up confidence-building measures and prepare for the upcoming peace negotiations.

In this context, the new spokesman for the movement Musa announced that a delegation of the SPLM-N Agar leadership will travel to Khartoum in the near future, without specifying who will lead it or when it will arrive in Khartoum.

Last May, the Movement sent a delegation to Khartoum, led by Yasir Arman, SPLM-N Agar Vice-Chairman, its Secretary-General Ismail Khamis Jalab, and the former spokesman Mubarak Ardol, but they were arrested and deported to Juba on 10 June.

A number of SRF leading members and figures are now in Khartoum to participate in the meetings of the various peace committees. Also, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi has sent a delegation to Khartoum.

