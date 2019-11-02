Kiir send message to Sudan’s al-Burhan on South Sudan peace implementation

South Sudan’s Tut Kew Gatluak received by Shams al-Din Kabbashi member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council on 1 Nov 2019 (SUNA photo)

November 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs Tut Kew Gatluak arrived in Khartoum on Friday for talks on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese senior official and his accompanying delegation were received by Shams al-Din Kabbashi a member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council.

Dhieu Mathok, South Sudanese minister of energy and dams, told reporters at Khartoum airport that the delegation will hand over a written message from President Salva Kiir to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dealing with the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

"The two countries are holding continuous consultations on the peace implementation process, especially with the approach of the formation of the transitional national unity government in South Sudan scheduled for November 12," he said.

"Sudan’s role as a guarantor is pivotal in the implementation of this agreement," he stressed.

It is not clear if the visiting delegation will meet with SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar.

Sudanese new government and South Sudan have developed a close relationship and agreed to support each other to achieve peace and to move further with settling all the outstanding issues since 2011 after South Sudan’s independence.

Juba is now hosting and mediating talks between the transitional government in Khartoum and the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The Sudanese government also facilitated recent meetings in September and October between President Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar to discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and the formation of the transitional unity government.

Recently, Machar has voiced his rejection of the formation of the three-year transitional government and pointed to the need to finalize the security arrangement and the number and boundaries of states issue.

