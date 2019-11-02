JEM leader heads to Chad for talks on Sudan peace process



November 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Gibril Ibrahim, will travel to Ndjamena on Saturday to discuss Chad’s role in upcoming Sudan’s peace talks.

JEM Spokesperson Motasim Adam said in a statement released on Friday that Ibrahim’s trip to Chad comes "in response to an invitation from President Idriss Deby Etno.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, Ibrahim said they will discuss with Deby Chad’s role in the peace process and ways to consolidate bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The discussions will touch "the political situation in Sudan after the revolution, support for stability (in Sudan), regional and international transformations and their impact on the situation in the two countries," he said.

He further stressed that they will tackle the situation of the Sudanese refugees in Chad and the future of bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries.

The parties to the Sudanese peace talks in Juba have agreed to involve the neighbouring countries in the negotiations as facilitators and observers.

The direct talks will resume on 21 November.

Chad had been involved in the different regional and international efforts to end the armed conflict in the Darfur region.

(ST)