October 31, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has said any move to extend the planned formation of the transitional government of national unity would be bad for the young nation.

JPEG - 42 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks at the army’s command council in Juba on October 31, 2019 (PPU photo)

Addressing the military command council at defense headquarters Thursday, Kiir said a unity government be formed by November 12.

The South Sudanese leader reportedly told the command council that he requested the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar to nominate the names of his delegates that are to be appointed in the would be formed transitional government of the national unity, but that up to now he has not yet presented the list of his nominees.

Machar recently said he is unlikely to be part of the unity government unless some outstanding issues such as the security arrangements and issues to do with number of states are resolved.

The armed opposition leader’s latest position could jeopardize efforts to form a unity government as agreed upon by the parties in May.

On his part, the chief of the defense forces, Gen. Jok Riak re-assured citizens of the army’s commitment to adhere to their mandate of defending the people and the country during the transitional period.

He said the security situation across the country is stable accept it areas bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where forces loyal to Thomas Cirilo allegedly attacked government forces.

The command council conference was under the theme; “SSPDF transformation and challenges of implementing the R-ARCSS.”

The council is the army’s highest decision making body that deliberates on how the country’s national army should operate.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he denied.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The revitalized peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed in South Sudan after eight months of a pre-transitional period for 36 months.

(ST)

Comment on this article



