UN condemns killing of three aid workers in South Sudan

October 31, 2019 (JUBA) - The United Nations humanitarian affairs agency (UNOCHA) has condemned the killing by unknown gunmen of three aid workers in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria region.

Alain Noudéhou (UN photo)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudehou said he regretted the unfortunate incident which took place in Morobo County Sunday.

He observed that humanitarian workers risk their lives every day to provide life-saving assistance to people in need in the young nation.

“Their safety and security must be assured at all times. I strongly condemn violence against humanitarian workers and demand that those responsible for these acts be brought to justice,” said Noudehou.

Three aid workers at Ebola screening points along South Sudan’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed on Sunday, the International Organization of Migration (IOM) said.

According to the UN agency, two other volunteers were wounded during the incident and one volunteer is currently missing.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and to the affected organization,” said the UN humanitarian coordinator.

At least 115 aid workers have reportedly been killed since a civil war broke out in South Sudan after President Salva Kiir accused his ex-deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup in December 2013.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)