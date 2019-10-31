Machar not granted asylum to live in Ethiopia: SPLM-IO

October 30, 2019 - (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has dismissed reports that Riek Machar has been granted asylum to be accommodated and exiled in Ethiopia.

“In reference to the above, the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to categorically refute the malicious propaganda and fake news that created and circulated by anti-SPLM (IO) and anti-peace elements; dated, October 30, 2019 – subject: H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon has been given asylum officially to be accommodated and exiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s information and public relations said in a statement.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

He clarified that Machar has not been given asylum by any country.

“Dr. Machar is still in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum where he was unjustly placed under house confinement by the IGAD since he was transferred from Pretoria, South Africa on June 24, 2019,” said Both.

“The Ethiopian passport picture with the name of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar, which was used maliciously by the enemy of peace, was issued to him by the Ethiopian Government to ease him for the quest for peace, while visiting Addis Ababa on the invitation of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to convene the first face-to-face meeting between him and President Salva Kiir Mayardit in June 2018,” he further stressed.

The armed opposition official urged the public to be vigilant and not succumb to “malicious” propaganda and “fake news” being circulated.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he denied.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The revitalized peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed in South Sudan after eight months of a pre-transitional period for 36 months.

(ST)