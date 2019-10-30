SPLM-N al-Hilu rejects Arman’s criticism for self-determination to Sudan’s Two Areas

October 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, has rejected criticism made by the deputy leader of the other SPLM-N faction Yasir Arman who questioned the opportunity of demanding self-determination after the ouster of the Islamist regime in Khartoum.

Abel Aziz al-Hilu (Reuters file photo)

The SPLM-N al-Hilu and the Sudanese transitional government concluded a recent round of discussions in Juba without signing a declaration of principles for the peace talks which will resume on 21 November.

While the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, including the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar, struck a deal with the government as they plan to settle the relation of the religion with the state during the constitutional conference together with their allies in the Forces for Freedom and Change.

Arman statements are "full of contradictions and a natural extension of a vicious proxy war Arman is waging against the New Sudan project and the cause of the marginalized areas," said Mahmoud, in a long article he extended to Sudan Tribune in response to Arman’s article.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu official said that Arman has become "one of the tools of the soft landing project and a leading master of the counter-revolutionary forces”.

In an article extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday Arman said that the demand of the right of self-determination for the Nuba Mountains is made on an ethnic basis that differentiates between the local population, adding it might ignite an ethnic war in the region which is inhabited by several groups.

"Arman’s article in terms of content and timing, we find that it is an extension of the initial differences on the core issues that led to his dismissal of the leadership of the SPLM," Aljak said referring to the decision of a decision by the SPLM Nuba Mountains Liberation Council to relieve Malik Agar and Arman from the Movement’s leadership in June 2017.

"We affirm the validity of the SPLM’s vision and negotiating positions to resolve the Sudanese crisis to achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace. What is new when the SPLM proposes secularism as a principle of building a viable state that can accommodate everyone?"

Al-Hilu was at odds with Agar and Arman over the issue of self-determination during the long years of negotiations with the former regime of Omer al-Bashir to end the war in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states.

Instead of self-determination, Agar’s faction calls for regional autonomy for the Two Areas including the right of legislation. And to maintain the SPLA-N troops during the implementation period of the peace agreement.

(ST)