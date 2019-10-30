Kenyan special envoy meets Kiir over peace deal implementation

October 29, 2019 (JUBA) – The Kenyan special envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday meet President Salva Kiir on the implementation of the peace accord signed in September 2018.

The meeting, which was held in the capital, Juba, was also attended by the South Sudanese minister of Foreign Affairs, Awut Deng Acuil.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and the formation of the transitional national unity on time as agreed by the November 12 deadline.

President Kiir, Awut said, vowed to ensure a coalition government is formed with all the parties and signatories to the peace agreement.

She further said the South Sudanese leader urged opposition leader Riek Machar to be part of the formation of the unity government.

On his part, however, Kenyan special envoy stressed that it is important to move from pre-transitional to the transitional period.

Kalonzo said he briefed President Kiir on the common position of all the regional envoys to South Sudan on the country’s peace process.

He said at last week’s meeting of regional and international special envoys to South Sudan in Djibouti, they called for timely formation of a unity government with all signatories to the peace agreement.

The European Union on Monday urged the warring parties involved in South Sudan’s civil war to implement the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement as required.

In a joint statement, representations of the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom expressed full support to the peace process needed for sustainable peace in South Sudan.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he denied.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the peace accord.

