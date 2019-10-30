South Sudan and Egypt ink gas exploration deal

October 29, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will enable the North African nation engage in natural gas exploration in the young nation.
The undersecretary in South Sudan’s Petroleum ministry, Mayen Wol said the newly signed MoU will allow Egypt develop South Sudan’s gas sector.
"South Sudan doesn’t have a cooking gas facility. We are going to work with Egypt on this aspect so that our people use gas for cooking and other things," he said.
Wol further disclosed that Egypt will also train South Sudanese on gas-related issues, adding the agreement allows Egypt to invest in oil sector exploration activities.
South Sudan is hosting the third annual oil and gas conference from October 28-30. Organized in partnership with Africa Oil and Power, the forum focuses on finance, oil field technology and community development.
(ST)
