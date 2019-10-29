Sudan’s transitional authority, FFC form coordination committee



October 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the Council of Sovereignty and the Transitional Government have agreed in an unprecedented meeting on Monday to form a coordinating committee to follow up the implementation of the programme of the transitional period.

The coordinating committee, which includes four members from the two components of the Transitional Authority and the protest movement that toppled down the former regime, will tackle and follow up all files and issues besides forming subcommittees on specific issues.

The meeting, the first of its kind since the formation of the transitional government, came after demonstrations and statements by the FFC or its groups criticising the poor performances and the slow implementation of reforms by the transitional authority during the past two months.

Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh said that the meeting lasted for more than three hours during which a number of issues were discussed, adding that it was agreed on the importance of trust between the three parties "for the success of any joint project".

"The peace file was discussed and therefore this coordination mechanism will form tripartite panels to work on the file of peace and prepare a common opinion on various issues related to the tasks transitional period," he added.

He pointed out that there is also a committee that will discuss other issues such as the dismantlement of the elements of the National Congress Party, as provided in the Constitutional Document.

The tripartite coordination committee comprises Aisha Musa, Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi Lt. Gen. Yasir aAl-Atta, Lt. Gen. Shams al-Din Kabbashi, Mohamed al-Hassan Eltaishi from the Sovereignty Council. While ministers Omer Monis, Intisar Saghiroun, Faisal Mohamed Saleh and Youssef Alday will represent the government. For their part, the FFC picked Ahmed Rabie, Amina Mahmoud, Ayman Khaled, and Taha Youssef.

Under the Political Agreement between the FFC and the military council, the coalition of the protest movement formed a government including 21 ministers, except for the defence and interior ministers who are designated by thy the military.

Also, the FFC nominated six out of the eleven members of the Sovereign Council.

Next December, they will form the 300-member parliament, as the FFC will appoint 67% of its members.

(ST)