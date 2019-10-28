Sudanese Sovereign Council says played honorary role in health campaign

October 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Mohamed al-Faki, the spokesman for Sudan’s Sovereign Council said their participation in a health campaign by the Rapid Support Forces (SRF) was honorary and was in coordination with the government.

Mohamed al-Faki (ST photo)

Several representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) at the Sovereign Council including Aisha Musa, Raja Nicola, Hassan Qadi and Mohamed al-Faki participated in the vector control campaign organized by the RSF in Sennar, Blue Niles, Red Sea and Kassala.

Reacting to this participation, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which played a prominent role in the collapse of the former regime, severely criticized the participation of the four members in the campaign to eradicate the insects that transmit pathogens of cholera, Dengue fever and Chikungunya.

"The health campaign has been fully arranged between the Ministry of Health and the Rapid Support Forces," said Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman in a statement released on Sunday.

"Health Minister Akram al-Tom was absent from the inauguration of the campaign due to professional commitments at his ministry," he added.

Al-Faki pointed out that the Education and Health Committee is one of the four committees of the Sovereign Council, pointing that all its files fall within the competence of the Council of Ministers and state governments.

"The sovereign council did not infringe on the powers of the Ministry of Health, as the institutions of the transitional government, working in harmony and in full coordination. The members of the Council had only a honorary role as they only launched the health campaign agreed in advance with the Ministry of Health."

The spokesperson went further to say that the speech made by the member of the Sovereign Council, Aisha Musa, to the RSF is a letter from the commander to his soldiers, recalling that the collective presidency is the Sovereign Council is the commander in chief of the Sudanese army.

Since the bloody attack against the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June, the SRF troops are accused of having participated in the killing of the peaceful protesters.

The SRF general commander and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo denied the accusation. In turn, he accused the Islamists of carrying out the raid. But the members of the investigation committee have just been appointed this month.

Al-Faki said they understand the pain felt by the sons of the revolution for the "delay of retribution from the killers of martyrs".

However, he said that unreasonable attacks do not improve their performance but weakens them and "opens the political scene to many options".

Frustrations are high in Khartoum due to the difficult economic situation and the government failure to get the needed international support due to the US sanctions under the ousted regime.

(ST)