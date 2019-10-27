October 26, 2019 (JUBA) – An international aid agency has welcomed the introduction of a bipartisan Senate resolution on October 22, 2019 in support of the peace process in South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, October 20, 2019 (PPU)

The recent United States resolution calls on the parties in South Sudan to adhere to the cessation of hostilities and form an inclusive transitional national government. It further directs the US government to support this process by maintaining life-saving humanitarian aid, providing assistance to address communal and gender-based violence, and monitoring human rights abuses and corruption, taking decisive sanctions action against violators.

"Mercy Corps welcomes the introduction of a bipartisan Senate Resolution (S. Res. 371) by U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Todd Young (R-IN) in support of South Sudan’s peace process and efforts to transition to democratic rule,” said Mercy Corps’ Director of Policy and Advocacy, Richmond Blake.

The aid agency said with less than three weeks until the November, 12 deadline for the formation of a government of national unity, the resolution comes at a pivotal time and reaffirms US commitment to the people of South Sudan.

“We also welcome efforts this week by the UK, U.S. and Norway in the form of a Troika statement to exert pressure on the parties to the peace agreement to take urgent, concrete steps to ensure the success of the transitional government,” said Blake.

Mercy Corps urged called for redoubling of diplomatic efforts to support a peaceful resolution of the revitalized peace agreement’s outstanding issues as swiftly as possible.

"Failure to reach a political solution and form an inclusive, sustainable government of national unity could trigger a return to large-scale violence and undermine regional stability," it stressed.

An estimated 400,000 people have reportedly been killed, 1.9 million internally displaced and 2.3 million have fled the country since war broke out in 2013.

(ST)