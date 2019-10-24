Russia eyes closer economic cooperation with Sudan: Putin

October 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Russian president Vladimir Putin underscored the importance his country holds for relations with Sudan saying he sees "opportunities" for enhanced economic cooperation.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R), Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art (Kremlin)

Putin made the remarks during his meeting with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fatah al-Burhan on the sidelines of the 2019 Russia-Africa Economic Forum in Sochi.

"We see opportunities for consolidating our trade and economic ties. We have good prospects. Our key task is to diversify commodity flows, which will guarantee stable and sustainable trade growth" Putin said according to remarks carried by the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader said he appreciates "the traditional solidarity of our Sudanese partners in countering all kinds of destructive challenges at international and other venues".

He also praised the political agreements signed between the transitional military council & Forces of Freedom & Change (FFC) that led to formation of the transitional government and other bodies.

"Many tasks still lie ahead. We intend to continue rendering all necessary aid and support for the normalisation of the situation," Putin added.

He noted the mining investments by Russian companies in Sudan for gold and other resources and expressed hope for more.

"Our investors are interested in building up their presence and are willing to share their experience and technological developments," Putin said.

For his end the Sudanese leader said his country wants Russia’s help in the military field.

"We hope that we will sign new documents and cooperation agreements, and you will help us, in particular, to build up our armed forces," Burhan said.

"We have much common ground, such as, first of all, investment cooperation. We also cooperate at international forums, and share common positions on many international problems," he added.

(ST)