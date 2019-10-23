October 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Technical Committee for Border Demarcation (JTCB) between Sudan and South Sudan on Tuesday signed an agreement on the full delimitation of the joint border parts between the two neighbouring nations.

Joint teams marking a crossing point between the two countries (undated picture by UNISFA)

The agreement, SUNA reported, was signed by Maj. Gen. Al-Amin Mohamed Bannaga on behalf of the Sudanese government while Ambassador Darios Garang Woul inked it on behalf of South Sudan.

The JTCB, with the support of the African Union Border Programme (AUBP), began its meetings in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on October 13.

The committee, during its meetings conducted between October 13-22, prepared full detailed delimitation of the coordinates in the agreed-upon sectors on the borderline and also made an Atlas on the maps, documents and reference documents, which it has relied on in the delimitation of the explored and unexplored sectors.

Meanwhile, the joint technical committee is expected to complete its work by including the disputed areas alongside the claimed zones, according to the order that was established by the agreement on the border issues signed between the two countries.

The joint border demarcation committee is expected to submit its work in November to the joint border commission for ratification.

In December 2017, the JTCB developed a detailed report on the agreed and contested points of the three sectors along the borderline as well as the precise coordinates of all border points.

The claimed and disputed areas on the 2000km border between Sudan and South Sudan include Abyei, 14-Mile area, Joudat Al-Fakhar, Jebel al-Migainais, Kaka, and Kafia Kingi enclave (Hofrat al-Nahas).

(ST)