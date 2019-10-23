October 23, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday left Juba for the Russian city of Sochi to attend the Russia-Africa Economic Forum expected to be held from October 23-24.

President Salva Kiir (L) in Russia to attend the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, Oct. 22, 2019 (PPU)

Kiir, the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) announced, is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The forum will be attended by heads of states, representatives of Russian, African and international businesses, government agencies and international organizations.

The forum, official said, will also serve as a platform for the development and strengthening of trade and investment relations between Africa and Russia.

Some of the key issues to be discussed at the form will reportedly include market opportunities, investment incentives, policies and regulations, trade and investment financing windows for African nations.

Meanwhile, President Kiir is also expected to hold sideline meetings with other heads of states who are attending the Russia-Africa forum.

Russia is one of the countries that officially recognised South Sudan’s independence in July 2011.

(ST)