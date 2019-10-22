 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 October 2019

Sudanese party welcomes Qatar’s readiness to support peace in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gov't and SPLM-N al-Hilu delegations meet in Juba on 19 Oct 2019 (Sovereign Council photo)
October 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) led by Sadiq al-Mahdi, on Monday welcomed Qatar’s readiness to support the Sudanese government’s efforts to achieve peace during the transitional period.

In a recent visit to Khartoum earlier this month, Mutlaq al-Qahtani Qatar’s Special Envoy for Conflict Resolutions announced his country readiness to support Sudan and to use its regional and international relations to achieve peace, stability and development.

Further, in a meeting with the Sudanese Foreign Minister on Sunday, Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum Abdul Rahman Al-Kubaisi reaffirmed his country’s desire to enhance cooperation with Sudan in all fields, especially investment.

"The National Umma Party welcomes this expected position from the brothers in Qatar," said a statement released on Monday evening.

"The party renews its call and appeal to brothers and friends to support the transitional period and provide assistance to peace processes and democratic transition," further said the statement.

The NUP is one of the major groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change that back Hamdok’s government. Also, it is part of the Sudan Call alliance which gathers the NUP, the armed groups under the banner of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudanese Congress Party.

In line with the Juba Declaration between the Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, the South Sudanese mediation was requested to invite Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia and the UAE to sponsor the peace process.

The statement comes as the Friend of Sudan Group, including Qatar, met Monday in Washington to discuss ways to support the Sudanese transitional government which faces tough economic challenges.

Previously Qatar had a mandate from the African Union and the United Nations with the UNAMID head to broker the Darfur peace process.

The gas-rich country allocated 177 million for rehabilitation and development projects in the war-affected region besides the building of 15 model villages in Darfur.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is lack of ‘political will’ an incurable disease in South Sudan? 2019-10-22 11:53:57 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar October 21, 2019 – Without political will, commitment and trust among leaders in South Sudan, achieving peace and stability will painfully remain an illusion for a (...)

UNSC, Machar and Lam Akol visits to Juba: Will peace come? 2019-10-21 11:56:29 By James Okuk The coming of the members of UN Security Council to Juba with arrival of Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akolto engage in high-level meetings on evaluation of the status of (...)

Kiir-Riek second face-to-face meeting in Juba 2019-10-20 17:22:30 By Bol Khan The Saturday Arrival of Dr Riek Machar for second Face-to-Face Meeting with Pres. Salva Kiir in Juba rejuvenates and raises hope that the outstanding issues including security (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.