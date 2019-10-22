Juba Political Agreement will improve humanitarian situation in Sudan: Arman



October 21, 2019 (JUBA) - Deputy leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar Yasir Arman, predicted that the humanitarian situation in the war-affected areas will improve after the Sudanese Transitional Authority agreed to introduce relief from inside and outside the country.

The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) signed a political agreement and a cessation of hostilities agreement providing to open humanitarian access to the rebel areas.

"The government will deliver humanitarian assistance from inside and outside Sudan to conflict-affected areas" read the agreement signed in Juba on Monday.

It is the first time since the long-time Operation Lifeline Sudan (OLS) that the government accepts the delivery of humanitarian assistance from outside the country and the armed groups accepts food delivery by government agencies.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Monday after the signing ceremony attended by President Kiir, Arman said that the political declaration signed between the RSF and the government bore "unprecedented connotations" and was the first time the parties signed a joint cessation of hostilities agreement in five years as previous rounds had seen separate signatures by both sides.

"With this step, joint monitoring mechanisms and other committees will be set up," he said.

"On humanitarian issues, the Sudanese government agreed for the first time that humanitarian assistance will be delivered from inside and outside Sudan. The al-Bashir government has resisted this step for eight years," said the SRF Deputy Secretary-General.

Under the deal "The aid groups are also allowed to return to areas they were expelled from in Darfur and elsewhere," Arman said.

In March 2009, the government ordered foreign aid groups to leave Darfur in reaction to the indictment of the deposed president, Omer al-Bashir, by the International Criminal Court.

He stressed that the spirit of partnership prevailing between the negotiating teams and the efforts exerted by the mediators have contributed to strike the deal in a short time.

"It is possible to reach a peace agreement soon, and all this have been made possible thanks to the will created by the revolution and (regime) change provided by the Sudanese people."

The deal was signed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemmetti) for the Transitional Authority and al-Hadi Idris for the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

According to the signed deal, the parties will seek a mandate from the Peace and Security Council of the African Union.

Further, besides the national issues such as development and national wealth distribution, the tracks will discuss the armed conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas, and the issues of eastern and northern Sudan.

