October 21, 2019 (JUBA) – The Troika, comprising of the United States, Britain and Norway on Monday urged the government of South Sudan and the opposition to meet a November 12 deadline set in May for the formation of a transitional government of national unity.

JPEG - 39.8 kb
South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

“The Troika will continue to stand with and support the people of South Sudan, who want and deserve peace and a government that protects its people,” partly reads the Troika’s statement.

According to the Troika, with the November 12, 2019 deadline, extended from May looming, much more needs to be done urgently to ensure the success of the transitional national unity government.

“Progress would help maintain the confidence of all the parties and the international community, demonstrate that the parties have the political will to work together during the transitional period, and provide the opportunity for the international community to engage productively with an inclusive, new government,” said the Troika.

“We encourage the parties, especially the current government, to take concrete steps to build trust through enhanced cooperation,” it added.

Welcoming the recent visit of the United Nations Security Council delegation to South Sudan, the Troika vowed to maintain the confidence of all the parties and the international community and demonstrate that the parties have the political will to work together during the transitional period.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the deal.

(ST)

  • 22 October 08:40, by Malakal county Simon

    The troika needed to be quite knowing that you can’t form a government without a key provisions in the peace deal is not being implemented!! For instance, Number of States and Unify National Army..

    • 22 October 09:12, by jubaone

      Malakal County,
      Troika, UN, IGAD or JCE can stuff this RTGoNU into their shitholes. The deal is clear: Fix the number of states and their boundaries, reform the security sector to be all inclusive. The jienges have divided the $100m for funding the R-ARCSS among themselves and think things will work by God´s grace. NO. Come Nov 12, nothing will happen. All Junubin must arm themselves.

