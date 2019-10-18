Amadi state governor briefs Kiir on Luri bridge situation

October 17, 2019 (JUBA) - The governor of South Sudan’s Amadi state, Joseph Ngere Paciko on Thursday briefed President Salva Kiir on the situation of Luri River bridge, a month after seven people died in it.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting held in Juba, Ngere said Kiir assured him plans to fix the bridge have been included in to developmental programs.

“It is a top priority and plans are underway to repair it,” he stressed.

Last week, residents of Amadi state have urged the government to repair the bridge to facilitate the movement of people from Juba to Western Equatoria region.

The appeal was made when the country’s Vice-President, James Wani Igga made an official visit to the state to disseminate peace.

Luri River bridge lies on a road connecting Juba to Western Equatoria and beyond into Bahr al Ghazal.

Meanwhile Ngere also said he discussed with President Kiir the progress on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

