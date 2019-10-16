October 15, 2019 – (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Security Council decided Tuesday to renew until 15 November, support provided by the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan.
- An officer from the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA) on patrol in the disputed region, which is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan (AFP)
The Council, having unanimously adopting resolution 2492, said it extended the mandate modification for UNISFA established by resolution 2024 (2011) that included support for the Joint Mechanism.
In a statement, Council said it was the final such extension unless both countries took measures to demonstrate measurable progress on border demarcation.
“If not, it decided, UNISFA’s authorized troop ceiling would have been decreased by 557 troops on today [Tuesday],” it stated.
The Security Council first modified the UNISFA mandate in December 2011 to add tasks of supporting a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan, which gained independence from the former in July 2011.
(ST)
